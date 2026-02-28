Ministry Of Interior Announces No Damage From Iran Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior announced that, thanks to the successful interception of the attacks targeting the country's territory, the attack did not result in any damage.

It added that the preliminary field survey showed no human injuries or material damage were recorded in residential areas.

The competent authorities confirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority, and that response teams are working around the clock to monitor developments.



The Ministry of Interior also urged everyone to avoid approaching any unknown objects or debris, not to touch or move them, and to report them immediately by calling (999).

It further called on the public to not circulate rumors and to obtain information from official sources. The competent authorities will provide updates as they become available.