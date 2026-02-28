Temporary Suspension Of Qatar Airways Flights Due To Qatar Airspace Closure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group confirms the temporary suspension of its flights to, and from, Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

The airline is working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens.

"Once usual operations resume, we anticipate delays to our flight schedule," it stated.

It further added, "We have also deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist affected passengers."

It further added that the safety of our passengers and employees is always its highest priority, and it apologise for any inconvenience caused.