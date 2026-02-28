RJ Says Flight Operations Continuing As Scheduled

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN – Feb.28, (Petra)-– Royal Jordanian (RJ) has announced that its flight operations are continuing as scheduled, with no changes currently made to its flight timetable in light of the evolving situation between Israel and Iran.The airline clarified that its operational activities will proceed normally as long as Jordanian airspace remains open and safe for air traffic.Royal Jordanian emphasized that it is closely monitoring regional developments on a continuous basis, maintaining direct coordination with the relevant official authorities and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.The company further explained that while operations are currently stable, changes may occur to the schedules of certain flights traveling to or from areas affected by the ongoing events.Such adjustments will be implemented according to the progression of the situation and in strict adherence to safety instructions issued by the concerned regulatory bodies.Royal Jordanian reaffirmed that the safety of its passengers and aircrews represents its absolute top priority during this period.To ensure a smooth travel experience, the airline urges all passengers to verify their flight status through the company's official website and to remain updated on any further announcements or real time developments.