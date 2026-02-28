Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles, Israeli Media Says


2026-02-28 05:04:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran has fired ballistic missiles at Israel, the statement of Israel Defense Forces says, Trend reports via the Times of Israel.

According to the information, the alarm bells are expected to be sounded in the country's threatened settlements soon.

The Israeli government has called on its citizens to seek safe shelters.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

