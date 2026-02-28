Turkmenistan Takes Bold Steps To Strengthen Gas Export Routes And Boost Reserves
The decision came after Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Oil and Gas Complex, Guvanch Agadjanov, presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the practical steps undertaken by the State Concern Turkmengaz at the Cabinet meeting on February 27.
The plan also includes developing partnerships with leading international companies to modernize the sector.
President Berdimuhamedov instructed the deputy prime minister to implement the approved measures, emphasizing the importance of enhancing Turkmenistan's reliability as a global gas supplier amid volatile world markets and growing demand in Eurasia.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a key priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment