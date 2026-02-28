Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alarm Bells Echo In Qatar And Bahrain Amid Closed Airspaces

2026-02-28 05:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Alarm bells are sounding, and the airspaces have been closed in Qatar and Bahrain, Trend reports.

Explosions have reportedly occurred in Bahrain amid escalations between Iran and Israel.

Previously, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior had sounded the alarm and called on all citizens to seek refuge in safe areas.

An alarm has been sounded in the Qatari capital Doha over a ballistic missile threat. Al Jazeera TV reported that an Iranian ballistic missile had been neutralized by a Patriot system. The alarm was heard during a live broadcast.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

