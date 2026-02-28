Pro-Army Rally Held In Mohmand District Amid Tensions With Afghanistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A large public demonstration in support of the Pakistan Army was held on Saturday at Mian Mandi Bazaar, the largest commercial and public center of Mohmand district.

Protesters strongly condemned cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan and the alleged patronage of terrorists, chanting slogans in favor of the armed forces.

Speakers said that Pakistan had supported Afghanistan in every difficult time and hosted millions of Afghan refugees for forty years, but unfortunately Afghanistan ignored Pakistan's goodwill.

They alleged that the current Afghan government is backed by India and is providing shelter to anti-Pakistan militants who are carrying out attacks on Pakistani civilians and security forces.

The speakers further stated that Pakistan had repeatedly provided evidence of terrorist activities to the Afghan government, but no effective action was taken.

Following recent cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban regime, Pakistan has been compelled to take action against terrorist groups.

Tribal elders made it clear that the Mohmand tribes stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and are ready for every sacrifice to defend the country.

They demanded that Afghanistan prevent its territory from being used for anti-Pakistan terrorist activities and resolve all issues through dialogue and negotiations.

The rally began at Malik Rehan Shah Hujra and continued to Koz Masjid, with large participation from the district administration, police officials, prominent tribal elders, and local residents.

On the occasion, Malik Sahib Dad Halimzai, Nawabzada Malik Nader Manan Mohmand, Malik Mausam Khan, Malik Israel Safi, Malik Mehrab Din, and PPP leader Dr. Alamzeb Khan, among others, addressed the gathering.