Russia Attacks Railway Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Locomotive Driver Injured
"Overnight, the enemy attacked one of the stations in the Dnipropetrovsk region with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the strike on an electric locomotive, the driver was injured. He has received all the necessary medical assistance and his condition is stable," the statement said.
According to Kuleba, a fire broke out at the impact site. Emergency services are promptly working to eliminate the consequences.Read also: Enemy strikes village near Kharkiv with drone, injuring five including two children
Kuleba stressed that Russia is once again trying to disrupt civilian logistics – the enemy is systematically attacking infrastructure that ensures transportation, evacuation, and supplies across the country. Despite this, train traffic remains stable and continues according to schedule. The railway keeps operating, maintaining connections even amid constant threats.
Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba
