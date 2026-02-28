Zelensky Says Norway Has Supplied Ukraine With More Than Ten NASAMS Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with NRK News, Ukrinform reports, citing the president's Telegram channel.

"The Norwegian NASAMS systems have helped us greatly. I will not name the exact number of NASAMS we have, but it is more than ten, and we continue to receive them. We have also received Norwegian-made missiles for NASAMS. But even Norway's internal stockpiles were not enough. Norway then worked with other countries at the political level to secure additional missiles for us. This was very important," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has been working on joint production and the deployment of IRIS-T systems.

"And it was like a wave: when one country stepped up, other true allies, like Norway, also joined in. That was very good. This winter, Norway also helped us with gas that we needed after Russian strikes on the energy sector, particularly on our gas infrastructure," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Norwegian people support these decisions, and all parties in the Norwegian parliament back them as well.

"Thank you. Every country has its own domestic politics, but the unity of the Norwegian parliament regarding Ukraine is extremely important, and we appreciate it," Zelensky said.

He also added: "All these things, as well as our work on drones that we have begun, and the fact that Norway is the second-largest contributor to PURL, are extremely appreciated in Ukraine."

