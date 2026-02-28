Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drones Attack Obukhiv District In Kyiv Region, Damage Reported

Russian Drones Attack Obukhiv District In Kyiv Region, Damage Reported


2026-02-28 05:03:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this on Telegram.

"Early this morning, the enemy once again attacked our region with strike drones. Settlements in the Obukhiv district came under attack," he said.

Read also: Enemy strikes village near Kharkiv with drone, injuring five including two children

A private house, a car, and a hangar building were damaged in the strike. No casualties were reported.

Specialists are working at the site to document and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"Necessary assistance will be provided to people whose homes were damaged," Kalashnyk said.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110802169



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search