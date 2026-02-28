Russian Drones Attack Obukhiv District In Kyiv Region, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this on Telegram.

"Early this morning, the enemy once again attacked our region with strike drones. Settlements in the Obukhiv district came under attack," he said.

Enemy strikes village near Kharkiv with drone, injuring five including two children

A private house, a car, and a hangar building were damaged in the strike. No casualties were reported.

Specialists are working at the site to document and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"Necessary assistance will be provided to people whose homes were damaged," Kalashnyk said.

Illustrative photo