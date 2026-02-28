Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Returns To Baku After Tel Aviv Airspace Closure

2026-02-28 05:03:53

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines' flight J2-021, en route from Baku to Tel Aviv, was forced to return to Baku due to the closure of Israeli airspace. AzerNEWS reports that the aircraft safely landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 12:24 PM.

The airline's press service confirmed the incident, emphasizing that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. Passengers affected by schedule changes will be promptly informed.

For further information, passengers can contact the airline via email at [email protected]

The disruption comes amid heightened regional tensions.

