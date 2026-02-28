MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students Announces Open Applications for Aspiring Physicians Dedicated to Innovation, Equity, and Patient-Centered Care

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students opens applications for its annual award, supporting undergraduate students nationwide who pursue pre-medical studies and share Dr. James Charasika's commitment to transformative, equitable healthcare.







Dr. James Charasika, M.D., a retired physician after a distinguished 40-year career, established this scholarship to honor his legacy of breaking barriers, advocating for preventive medicine, and mentoring future providers. Dr. James Charasika's journey from Mutare, Zimbabwe, to becoming a trailblazer in U.S. family medicine inspires the award.

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students awards $1,000 as a one-time grant to an outstanding undergraduate applicant. The scholarship remains open to students across the United States, without restriction to any specific city or state.

Eligibility requires applicants to be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university and on a demonstrated pre-medical track, such as majoring in Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Biochemistry, or a related field. Applicants must maintain a strong academic record.

The core of the application is a substantive essay responding to this prompt: "Dr. Charasika's career was a testament to overcoming barriers and redefining patient care. He broke racial barriers in his training, advocated against 'sick care' in Washington D.C., and built a practice dedicated to holistic, preventive medicine. Discuss a significant challenge you anticipate facing in your medical career-whether systemic, clinical, or ethical-and articulate how you plan to integrate Dr. Charasika's principles of innovation, equity, and patient-centeredness to navigate it and improve patient outcomes."

The deadline to apply is August 15, 2026. The winner will be announced on September 15, 2026. While the scholarship typically selects one recipient each year based on merit, the program remains flexible to recognize multiple deserving candidates when exceptional applications warrant it, reflecting Dr. James Charasika's dedication to workforce development and opportunity.

This initiative continues Dr. James Charasika's lifelong focus on education, equity, and compassionate care, even in retirement since 2022.

Applications are submitted through the official website.

