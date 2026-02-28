MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dr. Sajad Zalzala Launches Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals to Advance Preventive Medicine and Root-Cause Innovation Dr. Sajad Zalzala Introduces National Undergraduate Scholarship Advancing Preventive Healthcare, Longevity Research, and Root-Cause Solutions in Modern Medicine

Detroit, Michigan - February 28, 2026 - The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals officially announces its national launch, establishing a new academic opportunity for undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare. Founded by







Dr. Sajad Zalzala

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. While administered from Detroit, Michigan, the scholarship is not geographically restricted and welcomes applicants nationwide who demonstrate academic excellence and a clear intent to enter a healthcare profession.

Dr. Sajad Zalzala, a physician, serial entrepreneur, and longevity specialist, designs this initiative to inspire future healthcare leaders to think beyond symptom management. Through his clinical and entrepreneurial work, including his role as Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AgelessRx, Dr. Sajad Zalzala consistently promotes a preventive and functional approach to medicine. The scholarship aligns with his long-standing mission to extend healthspan and reshape healthcare around early intervention and root-cause analysis.

Eligible applicants must meet specific criteria. Candidates must be currently enrolled undergraduate students in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Students must be pursuing coursework aligned with entry into a healthcare profession, including but not limited to pre-medical studies, nursing, public health, biomedical sciences, health informatics, or related disciplines.

A central component of the application process is a 500-750 word original essay responding to a focused prompt inspired by Dr. Sajad Zalzala's philosophy of care. Applicants are asked to identify one significant "root cause" challenge facing modern healthcare-whether in prevention, chronic disease management, access, or technological advancement-and articulate how their future professional role could contribute to a meaningful solution.

Essays must be submitted in PDF or Word document format, titled according to the required naming convention, and include the applicant's full name, university, and expected graduation year at the top of the first page. All required materials must be submitted by the September 15, 2026 deadline. The recipient of the one-time $1,500 award will be announced on October 15, 2026.

Through this initiative, Dr. Sajad Zalzala reinforces his belief that the future of medicine depends on innovative thinkers prepared to confront systemic challenges. As a graduate of Wayne State University School of Medicine and a clinical investigator involved in longevity research, Dr. Sajad Zalzala maintains a consistent focus on prevention, integrative healthcare, and advancing clinical trials aimed at combating age-related diseases. The scholarship reflects these principles by encouraging applicants to critically evaluate the structural drivers of modern health concerns.

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals stands as a strategic investment in the next generation of clinicians, researchers, and public health leaders. By recognizing students who demonstrate academic rigor and thoughtful engagement with pressing healthcare issues, Dr. Sajad Zalzala continues to champion a model of medicine centered on proactive care, scientific inquiry, and long-term population health outcomes.

Students interested in applying may review full eligibility requirements and submission guidelines through the official scholarship website.

Dr. Sajad Zalzala

Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals

