Indians In Iran Advised To 'Remain Indoors' Amid US-Israel Attacks. Check Helpline Numbers

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, news agency AP reported. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital, the report said.

The Indian embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to exercise 'utmost caution' and avoid going outdoors. The Indian embassy in Iran also issued emergency contact details for people to contact.

“In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iraq are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.” the embassy said in a post on X.

The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below:

+989128109115

+989128109109

+989128109102

+989932179359

The advisory was issued soon after Israel said it had launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on Saturday.

President Donald Trump also said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun“major combat operations in Iran.” Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran's nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests, news agency AP said.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, the AP report said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Iran would immediately strike back, but it had warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.

Iran shut down its airspace and cut mobile phone services. The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.

'Khamenei's Tehran offices targetted'

The AP reports citestate television, suggesting an explosion was reported near Khamenei's offices. Roads to his compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital, it said.

The Iranian officials, as quoted by a local daily, said that he was not in Tehran at the time of the strike and has been transferred to a secure location.

(With agency inputs)



