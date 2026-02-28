Quote Of The Day By Warren Buffett: 'We Let A Genie Out Of The Bottle When We Developed Nuclear Weapons. AI Is...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “We let a genie out of the bottle when we developed nuclear weapons. AI is somewhat similar - it's part way out of the bottle.” - Warren Buffett

The world is rapidly changing at an unprecedented pace ever since artificial intelligence got deployed in the mainstream space as AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini gained popularity. AI has made a host of daily activities a lot easier, both for the general public and tech professionals. However, the meteoric rise of AI has often raised the question - How safe is artificial intelligence?

In today's quote of the day, it is worth mentioning ace investor Warren Buffett's stance on AI.

Warren Buffett said this during an annual shareholder meeting of his company Berkshire Hathaway in 2024 as he issued a stark threat about the potential danger of the AI technology, which was still not as developed as it is today.

In the first part of the quote, Buffett talks about a 'genie', which is a magical creature that lives inside a bottle and grants ones wishes. He compares the 'genie' to a nuclear weapon, which has been historically used in warfare and whose threat states still use when they talk about potential wars. Keeping nuclear weapon in the loop while talking about a conflict can potentially give one country an edge over the other, therefore granting its wishes.

In the second part of the quote, he says that AI is somewhat similar to the nuclear weapon threat. He compared AI to nuclear weapons, in the sense that it can do whatever one asks it to do. Buffett was referring to deepfake videos of himself that were circulating at that time and created by AI.

The quote of the day by Warren Buffett essentially talks about the potential risks of using AI and how it may threaten the society. He predicted that deepfakes and scams using AI will likely become more prevalent.

Why does it matter now?

Warren Buffet's opinion on AI can be interpreted in many ways. Not just deepfakes, AI has disrupted the very core of humanity and the way it functions.

Today, AI can be used for a plethora of things. And its biggest impact has been layoffs at tech companies. Software companies have also taken a huge hit recently after AI startup Anthropic implemented new updates to its AI tool Claude Code, which sent jitters among investors.

In the latest news, Jack Dorsey-led Block has announced the layoff of 40% of its staff. That amounts to over 4,000 people. What's different in this round of layoffs is that it was entirely triggered due to the company's decision to use more AI in its operations, which it said had made the roles unnecessary and therefore it wanted to move forward with a leaner team.

But AI's impact is not only felt in job situations. A few weeks back, Anthropic updated its agentic AI Claude Code, which enabled it to effectively eliminate the need for traditional software companies. Tech stocks underwent a bloodbath across the world, fuelled by this news.