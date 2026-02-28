Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Review OUT: Yami Gautam Calls Ranveer Singh's Film 'Unforgettable'

Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Review: The excitement around Dhurandhar 2 is reaching fever pitch ahead of its March 19, 2026 release. Now, an early reaction from Yami Gautam has added to the buzz, calling the sequel emotional and unforgettable

Before its theatrical release, the sequel has already been seen by one special viewer - Yami Gautam. The actress, who is married to director Aditya Dhar, revealed that she has watched the film and was deeply moved by it.

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Yami shared that while Aditya will speak about the film's key details, she already has“an important appointment” at cinema halls on March 19, 2026 - the day the film releases. Her subtle excitement and confidence in the project have only fueled fan anticipation.

Yami didn't hold back while describing her emotional experience. She admitted that Dhurandhar 2 surpassed her expectations. According to her, the film left her so overwhelmed that she couldn't immediately express her thoughts to Aditya after watching it.

She recalled boarding a flight right after viewing the film and being unable to focus on anything else - not reading a script, not watching anything - just reflecting on what she had witnessed. She described the sequel as an experience audiences will never forget, adding that Aditya Dhar poured his heart and soul into the project.

Yami also revealed that she had earlier read a 40-page script of the franchise while shooting for Article 370, and it had moved her to tears. She expressed confidence that the story would make every Indian proud.

The first installment,“Dhurandhar,” starring Ranveer Singh, turned out to be a massive blockbuster. Released on December 5, 2025, it reportedly grossed over ₹13 billion worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.

The sequel, titled“Dhurandhar: The Revenge,” is set to release on March 19, 2026. Most of the original cast returns, except for Akshaye Khanna, while reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi may play a significant role this time. The film is also expected to clash at the box office with“Toxic,” starring Kannada superstar Yash.

With an emotional early review and strong franchise momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of 2026's biggest theatrical events.