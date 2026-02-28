President Of Uganda Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

HE President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni received the credentials of HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Zwaidi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Uganda.

HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President of Uganda, and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Uganda.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Uganda entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.

