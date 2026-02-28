Dry Spell, Rise In Temperatures Likely In Madhya Pradesh From March 4

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) The forecast till March 1 morning predicts dry weather in all districts of Madhya Pradesh, with mainly clear skies in Bhopal (max 31 degrees Celsius, min 15 degrees Celsius, winds 10-12 kmph).

Outlook suggests a gradual 2-3 degrees C rise in maxima over the next five days, pushing towards heatwave-like conditions in lowlands. Synoptic systems include a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan at 1.5 km altitude, a trough extending to Vidarbha via West Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km, and a subtropical westerly jet stream at 12.6 km with 222 kmph winds over Northwest India.

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayas from March 4 night, potentially bringing indirect effects like mild cloudiness to northern Madhya Pradesh, but no immediate rain for the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has issued its latest weather bulletin, highlighting a persistent dry spell across Madhya Pradesh with no significant rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours.

As the state marks 150 years of IMD's service, the report underscores stable yet above-normal temperatures, signalling the onset of warmer pre-summer conditions. In the last day, the weather remained predominantly dry in all divisions, including Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal.

Maximum temperatures showed minimal changes, ranging from normal to 1.7-3.0 degree C above normal in northern and eastern districts. The hottest spot was Khargone at 34.8 degree C, followed by Khajuraho (34.3 degree C), Narmadapuram (34.2 degree C), Khandwa (34.1 degree C), and Berasia in Bhopal (33.7 degree C). Cooler maxima were noted in hill stations like Pachmarhi (27.6 degree C) and Amarkantak (28.8 degree C).

Minimum temperatures rose appreciably in Gwalior (by 1.1 degree C) and markedly in Shahdol (by 1.9 degree C), staying 2.3-4.4 degree C above normal in several areas. The chilliest nights were in Mandsaur and Pachmarhi at 11.8 degree C, with Indore at 12.5 degree C, Karoundi (Katni) at 12.7 degree C, Kalyanpur (Shahdol) at 13.2 degree C, and Girvar (Shajapur) at 13.4 degrees C.

Warmer minima included Kannod (Dewas) and Jabalpur at 18.4 degrees C.

Analysing the provided temperature anomaly maps, maximum temperatures show in western and southern MP (e.g., Indore, Ujjain divisions), indicating 2-4 degree C above normal, while northern areas like Gwalior are closer to normal. Minimum temperature maps confirm 3-4 degree C elevations. Rainfall forecast maps for February 28 to March 4 shows "No Rainfall" or dry conditions, with no warnings for precipitation, thunderstorms, or gusty winds.