403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Head Held High Foundation and Kyndryl Launches a new Social Impact Initiative to Build India's First Rural AI Ecosystem powered by youth
(MENAFN- PR HUB)
Head Held High Foundation and Kyndryl Launches a new Social Impact Initiative to Build India's First Rural AI Ecosystem powered by youth
Three-Year Initiative to Empower 30,000 Youth as AI Change-Makers Across Rural India
National, 24th February 2026: JanAI, an initiative of Head Held High Foundation (HHH), in association with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise services, today announced the launch of an AI skills training initiative to democratize artificial intelligence across rural India, at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Over the next three years, this initiative aims to enable 30,000 youth across multiple states to become AI change-makers in their communities, driving AI literacy, mapping local challenges, and supporting the adoption of AI-powered solutions.
This skilling initiative for youth represents one of India's most ambitious rural AI-skilling and economic opportunity ecosystems. It will establish self- sustainable, AI-ready rural communities by training graduate students to serve as AI ambassadors, creating district- level AI access hubs, and building pathways from AI literacy to entrepreneurship and employment.
The program employs a three-tiered framework: the Basic Layer provides AI literacy to individuals through mobile-first, multilingual modules accessible to first-generation learners and community members; the Intermediate Layer trains youth in applied AI capabilities, community problem-solving, and AI-enabled micro-services across agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance; and the Advanced Layer equips college graduates through intensive bootcamps in agentic AI, workflow automation and entrepreneurship, creating pathways to employment.
The program will deploy AI Ambassadors – trained college students who will work across villages conducting AI literacy sessions, mapping community challenges, and facilitating access to digital public services and AI-enabled solutions. This creates a continuous pipeline from problem identification to prototype development and deployment. Youth-run centers at villages will provide last-mile AI support to farmers, Self-Help Groups, frontline workers, and micro-enterprises, creating visible and accessible AI infrastructure in rural areas.
The program will partner with academic institutions, district administrations, and ecosystem partners including civil society organizations. As an immediate first step, JanAI announced the launch of a national initiative to cover 5,000 students through a hybrid online-offline model in partnership with various Universities. The initiative combines online AI foundation modules with hands-on training in agentic AI development.
Madan Padaki, Founder of JanAI and Managing Trustee of Head Held High Foundation, stated: "The launch of this initiative marks a pivotal moment in India's journey toward inclusive AI development. We're not just training youth in AI – we're building an entire ecosystem where rural communities become active participants in the AI revolution. Through JanAI Ambassadors, district-level AI hubs, and sustainable economic pathways, we're ensuring that AI literacy translates into real livelihood opportunities and community transformation. Our goal is to establish these districts as India's first rural AI excellence corridors, demonstrating that transformative technology can originate from and serve rural India."
Mr. Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, said: "Kyndryl is committed towards enhancing India’s talent pool and build AI-ready rural communities by enabling AI literacy, agentic AI adoption, and entrepreneurship among youth. We are proud to partner with the Head Held High Foundation to drive the Jan AI program that will empower our youngsters to become AI change-makers and contribute to the creation of self-sustainable, AI-ready rural ecosystems that can accelerate India’s progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”
About JanAI: JanAI is a national movement to democratise Artificial Intelligence across India, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach rural communities, underserved districts, youth, women, farmers, and grassroots entrepreneurs. Founded by Madan Padaki, JanAI envisions AI as India’s “Digital Charkha” — a tool for decentralised empowerment, economic dignity, and inclusive growth. By enabling young Indians to become local AI leaders, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach beyond urban corridors and into the heart of rural India. Through directed collaboration between Government, Academia, Startups, Corporates, and NGOs, JanAI ensures that when India becomes a global AI superpower, prosperity flows not just in silicon valleys but in every village, propelling 800 million rural Indians forward in this mission. For more details visit –
*****
Head Held High Foundation and Kyndryl Launches a new Social Impact Initiative to Build India's First Rural AI Ecosystem powered by youth
Three-Year Initiative to Empower 30,000 Youth as AI Change-Makers Across Rural India
National, 24th February 2026: JanAI, an initiative of Head Held High Foundation (HHH), in association with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise services, today announced the launch of an AI skills training initiative to democratize artificial intelligence across rural India, at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Over the next three years, this initiative aims to enable 30,000 youth across multiple states to become AI change-makers in their communities, driving AI literacy, mapping local challenges, and supporting the adoption of AI-powered solutions.
This skilling initiative for youth represents one of India's most ambitious rural AI-skilling and economic opportunity ecosystems. It will establish self- sustainable, AI-ready rural communities by training graduate students to serve as AI ambassadors, creating district- level AI access hubs, and building pathways from AI literacy to entrepreneurship and employment.
The program employs a three-tiered framework: the Basic Layer provides AI literacy to individuals through mobile-first, multilingual modules accessible to first-generation learners and community members; the Intermediate Layer trains youth in applied AI capabilities, community problem-solving, and AI-enabled micro-services across agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance; and the Advanced Layer equips college graduates through intensive bootcamps in agentic AI, workflow automation and entrepreneurship, creating pathways to employment.
The program will deploy AI Ambassadors – trained college students who will work across villages conducting AI literacy sessions, mapping community challenges, and facilitating access to digital public services and AI-enabled solutions. This creates a continuous pipeline from problem identification to prototype development and deployment. Youth-run centers at villages will provide last-mile AI support to farmers, Self-Help Groups, frontline workers, and micro-enterprises, creating visible and accessible AI infrastructure in rural areas.
The program will partner with academic institutions, district administrations, and ecosystem partners including civil society organizations. As an immediate first step, JanAI announced the launch of a national initiative to cover 5,000 students through a hybrid online-offline model in partnership with various Universities. The initiative combines online AI foundation modules with hands-on training in agentic AI development.
Madan Padaki, Founder of JanAI and Managing Trustee of Head Held High Foundation, stated: "The launch of this initiative marks a pivotal moment in India's journey toward inclusive AI development. We're not just training youth in AI – we're building an entire ecosystem where rural communities become active participants in the AI revolution. Through JanAI Ambassadors, district-level AI hubs, and sustainable economic pathways, we're ensuring that AI literacy translates into real livelihood opportunities and community transformation. Our goal is to establish these districts as India's first rural AI excellence corridors, demonstrating that transformative technology can originate from and serve rural India."
Mr. Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, said: "Kyndryl is committed towards enhancing India’s talent pool and build AI-ready rural communities by enabling AI literacy, agentic AI adoption, and entrepreneurship among youth. We are proud to partner with the Head Held High Foundation to drive the Jan AI program that will empower our youngsters to become AI change-makers and contribute to the creation of self-sustainable, AI-ready rural ecosystems that can accelerate India’s progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”
About JanAI: JanAI is a national movement to democratise Artificial Intelligence across India, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach rural communities, underserved districts, youth, women, farmers, and grassroots entrepreneurs. Founded by Madan Padaki, JanAI envisions AI as India’s “Digital Charkha” — a tool for decentralised empowerment, economic dignity, and inclusive growth. By enabling young Indians to become local AI leaders, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach beyond urban corridors and into the heart of rural India. Through directed collaboration between Government, Academia, Startups, Corporates, and NGOs, JanAI ensures that when India becomes a global AI superpower, prosperity flows not just in silicon valleys but in every village, propelling 800 million rural Indians forward in this mission. For more details visit –
*****
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment