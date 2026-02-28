403
InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hosts Suhoor Evening for Ambassadors and Diplomats at “Byblos Sur Mer”
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: InterContinental Abu Dhabi organized a special Suhoor evening in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, attended by 40 distinguished ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, alongside prominent diplomatic and media figures.
The event, held on the evening of Wednesday, 25 February 2026, at the Lebanese restaurant Byblos Sur Mer, was part of the hotel’s commitment to strengthening communication channels and fostering cooperation and friendship between diplomatic missions and community institutions, in a Ramadan atmosphere reflecting the values of closeness, tolerance, and cultural exchange.
Mr. Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, emphasized, “Hosting this event is part of the hotel’s strategy to support community and diplomatic initiatives that help build bridges of dialogue and strengthen partnerships,” noting that Ramadan provides an important annual occasion to consolidate relationships in an atmosphere of mutual respect and appreciation.
Several ambassadors, both Arab and foreign, expressed their appreciation for the excellent organization and warm hospitality, praising the high level of service and the elegant ambiance of the evening, which reflect Abu Dhabi’s status as a capital of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural dialogue.
This Suhoor evening is part of a series of annual Ramadan events organized by the hotel, reaffirming its role in supporting community activities and enhancing collaboration among various stakeholders.
InterContinental Abu Dhabi is one of the capital’s most prominent landmarks, not only from a tourism perspective but also politically and diplomatically. Over the past 40 years, the hotel has hosted royal visits, summits, and high-level meetings, bringing together world leaders and key diplomatic figures, establishing it as an official platform for political consultation. Its luxurious facilities and grand event halls further enhance its reputation as a symbol of refined Emirati hospitality.
