Designed for Togetherness: How the INFINITI QX60 Elevates Family Journeys During Ramadan
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Ramadan slows life down and fills it at the same time—more people in the car, more late-night drives, more moments that revolve around being together. It’s in this rhythm that the INFINITI QX60 feels naturally at home, offering the right mix of space, comfort, and calm for families moving between iftar tables, prayers, and visits.
Inside, the cabin immediately feels made for real family use. Wide seating, soft lighting, and smart touches create a relaxed atmosphere, while the three-row layout adapts quickly when gatherings grow. With One-Touch Access, getting into the third row becomes effortless—even with a child seat installed—making it easy to bring everyone along without juggling seats or slowing down the evening.
What families appreciate most during Ramadan is the quiet. The QX60 keeps road noise low, turning busy drives into moments of pause between events. And when the mood shifts, the available Klipsch® premium audio system transforms the cabin—whether it’s for peaceful recitations, conversations, or unwinding after Taraweeh.
On the road, the 3.5-litre V6 and nine-speed automatic work smoothly in the background, keeping the drive composed during rush hour traffic and long cross-emirate trips. Safety features support that calm as well. ProPILOT Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Intervention help ease the load of heavier Ramadan traffic, offering gentle support without taking over the drive.
The INFINITI QX60 isn’t trying to redefine the family SUV. It’s built to make meaningful journeys easier—creating space that adjusts, comfort that lasts, and technology that gives families more room to focus on what Ramadan is really about: being together.
