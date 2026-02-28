403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arabian Automobiles Unveils Special Renault Ramadan Deals
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has rolled out Ramadan deals for two SUV models.
Renault Koleos buyers can select from three packages. The first covers service and warranty at no additional cost. The second bundles insurance, ceramic coating, and warranty coverage together. The third reduces the price through exclusive savings. The three option structure lets customers choose based on whether they prefer ongoing service benefits or lower entry costs for the newly refreshed model.
The French automaker has also introduced a more accessible ownership route for their coupe SUV. Priced from AED 52,900, the Renault Arkana brings Renault's crossover coupe styling to a broader audience this Ramadan. The car sits lower than traditional SUVs but maintains ground clearance and cabin space, with equipment including a digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and automated climate control.
Ramadan has become a key promotional period for automotive dealers in the UAE, with many residents making major purchases during the month. Customers can visit Arabian Automobiles to explore these limited-time deals in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.
Renault Koleos buyers can select from three packages. The first covers service and warranty at no additional cost. The second bundles insurance, ceramic coating, and warranty coverage together. The third reduces the price through exclusive savings. The three option structure lets customers choose based on whether they prefer ongoing service benefits or lower entry costs for the newly refreshed model.
The French automaker has also introduced a more accessible ownership route for their coupe SUV. Priced from AED 52,900, the Renault Arkana brings Renault's crossover coupe styling to a broader audience this Ramadan. The car sits lower than traditional SUVs but maintains ground clearance and cabin space, with equipment including a digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and automated climate control.
Ramadan has become a key promotional period for automotive dealers in the UAE, with many residents making major purchases during the month. Customers can visit Arabian Automobiles to explore these limited-time deals in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment