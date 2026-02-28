CM Gupta Launches HPV Vaccination Drive Delhi Aims To Vaccinate 1.6 Lakh Girls In Three Months

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended an HPV vaccination event at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, and MLA Sanjay Goyal. She further said that they were aiming to vaccinate 1.6 lakh girl children in the national Capital in three months.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said,“Every year, thousands of women lose their lives to cervical cancer. When it came to light that this disease can be completely prevented through HPV vaccination, it became our responsibility to act. If the vaccine is administered during adolescence, the chances of developing this disease are significantly reduced.”

She further added,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a nationwide HPV vaccination drive has been initiated, for which I express my heartfelt gratitude. We have also launched this campaign in Delhi. Over the next three months, we aim to vaccinate 1.6 lakh girl children. We will ensure that no one is left out.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said,“It is a matter of great fortune that the present Delhi government is making every effort to strengthen healthcare services in the city. Our Health Minister, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, is present here. Today, the Chief Minister inaugurated five significant healthcare-related projects.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years and above from Ajmer, marking a significant step in India's fight against cervical cancer.

During the event, several schoolgirls were vaccinated in the Prime Minister's presence, following which he interacted with them. The initiative aims to eradicate cervical cancer among women in India.

By expanding access to the HPV vaccine, the programme is expected to protect millions of girls across the country from developing life-threatening cancers in the future.

Upon his arrival at Kishangarh Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Governor, and other senior officials.

From the airport, he travelled by Army helicopter to the Ghughra helipad and then proceeded by road to the public meeting venue. Women's health formed the emotional and central focus of the Prime Minister's visit.

The HPV vaccination drive has been positioned as a nationwide movement to eliminate cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.

The campaign reflects the government's commitment to preventive healthcare and long-term public health security.