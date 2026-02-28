Arabian Automobiles Establishes A New Benchmark For Warranty Reliability Across Nissan Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Record performance in Nissan's latest regional warranty audit positions AAC among the brand's top global partners

Dubai, UAE -February 2026: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has delivered its strongest performance to date in Nissan's regional warranty audit, placing the company among the highest-performing partners across Nissan's global network.

The audit, conducted in line with Nissan's global quality and governance standards, evaluates how warranty processes are managed across the full ownership lifecycle, from vehicle handover and service accuracy to workshop operations and administrative control. AAC's record result reflects a level of consistency and discipline that meets, and in several areas exceeds, international benchmarks.

Beyond the score itself, the outcome signals the maturity of AAC's aftersales framework. Warranty processes are designed to prioritise accuracy, transparency, and predictability, ensuring customer issues are resolved efficiently and consistently across every touchpoint. For customers, this translates into greater confidence that warranty commitments are delivered with precision and care.

Yousef AbuAlaish, Director – Aftersales, Arabian Automobiles Company, said:“This outcome reflects a deliberate focus on building warranty systems that customers can rely on, which is a commitment AAC has been invested in year-on-year beyond meeting audit requirements. Achieving the highest result to date confirms that our processes are designed for accuracy, transparency, and consistency at scale.”

He added:“More importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to protect customer confidence long after the point of sale, by ensuring that every warranty decision is governed by discipline, clarity, and accountability.”

The achievement also reinforces AAC's close alignment with Nissan's regional and global quality frameworks, reflecting a shared commitment to governance, accountability, and long-term ownership satisfaction.

As expectations around reliability and transparency continue to rise, Arabian Automobiles remains focused on maintaining warranty standards that are built to endure, ensuring customers benefit from processes designed not only to perform well, but to perform consistently over time.