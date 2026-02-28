403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosions Rock Haifa After Missile Launches from Iran
(MENAFN) Explosions were reported in the Haifa region of northern Israel on Saturday following missile launches from Iran, according to local reports.
Earlier, air raid sirens were activated across several parts of Israel after missiles were detected heading toward the country, the Israeli military confirmed.
Israel had earlier conducted a strike on Iran under the operation name “Lion’s Roar,” while declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency nationwide.
US President Donald Trump also affirmed that American forces had initiated "major combat operations" in Iran, aimed at protecting the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
Earlier, air raid sirens were activated across several parts of Israel after missiles were detected heading toward the country, the Israeli military confirmed.
Israel had earlier conducted a strike on Iran under the operation name “Lion’s Roar,” while declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency nationwide.
US President Donald Trump also affirmed that American forces had initiated "major combat operations" in Iran, aimed at protecting the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment