403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philips Evnia Unleashes 200Hz Speed Demon Gaming Monitor: Built for Middle Eastern Gamers
(MENAFN- Abed Communications) MMD Singapore the manufacturer of Philips displays, announced the regional launch of its latest competitive gaming monitor, the 24M2N3200FQ and 27M2N3200FQ, designed to deliver championship-level performance and immersive visuals to the passionate gaming community across the Middle East. This 24 and 27 inch Fast IPS monitor combines blistering 200Hz speed with cutting-edge image clarity technologies, offering gamers the critical edge needed for victory.
The Middle East's gaming scene is renowned for its intensity and competitive spirit. The Philips Evnia gaming monitor meets this demand head-on with its ultra-fast 200Hz refresh rate and a near-instant 0.3ms (Smart MBR) response time, effectively eliminating motion blur and ghosting. This ensures every panning shot in an FPS and every high-speed turn in a racing game is rendered with stunning sharpness, giving players a seamless and lag-free advantage.
"Gamers in our region deserve equipment that matches their skill and ambition", said Carol Anne Dias, Sales Director, Middle East & Africa for Philips Monitors. "The 24M2N3200FQ and 27M2N3200FQ are engineered for those decisive moments where a split-second can mean the difference between victory and defeat. We're bringing hyper-responsive performance and rich, immersive visuals to a broader audience of dedicated gamers".
Beyond raw speed, the monitor features Stark ShadowBoost, a proprietary technology that illuminates dark scenes in games without overexposing bright areas, ensuring enemies lurking in shadows are clearly visible. The Smart Crosshair feature dynamically changes color based on the background for maximum visibility, enhancing targeting accuracy.
For a truly captivating visual experience, the monitor supports HDR10 content, delivering a wider range of colours, superior contrast, and more lifelike images. Gamers can further personalize their experience through the Evnia Precision Center software, which offers intuitive controls to fine-tune settings for different game genres or create custom profiles.
Designed with players well-being in mind, the monitor incorporates LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology to reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions. It’s sustainable design, featuring chassis made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, aligns with a forward-thinking ethos.
The monitors are now available for purchase in the UAE with Naam Electronics. The monitors come with 3 years warranty.
The Middle East's gaming scene is renowned for its intensity and competitive spirit. The Philips Evnia gaming monitor meets this demand head-on with its ultra-fast 200Hz refresh rate and a near-instant 0.3ms (Smart MBR) response time, effectively eliminating motion blur and ghosting. This ensures every panning shot in an FPS and every high-speed turn in a racing game is rendered with stunning sharpness, giving players a seamless and lag-free advantage.
"Gamers in our region deserve equipment that matches their skill and ambition", said Carol Anne Dias, Sales Director, Middle East & Africa for Philips Monitors. "The 24M2N3200FQ and 27M2N3200FQ are engineered for those decisive moments where a split-second can mean the difference between victory and defeat. We're bringing hyper-responsive performance and rich, immersive visuals to a broader audience of dedicated gamers".
Beyond raw speed, the monitor features Stark ShadowBoost, a proprietary technology that illuminates dark scenes in games without overexposing bright areas, ensuring enemies lurking in shadows are clearly visible. The Smart Crosshair feature dynamically changes color based on the background for maximum visibility, enhancing targeting accuracy.
For a truly captivating visual experience, the monitor supports HDR10 content, delivering a wider range of colours, superior contrast, and more lifelike images. Gamers can further personalize their experience through the Evnia Precision Center software, which offers intuitive controls to fine-tune settings for different game genres or create custom profiles.
Designed with players well-being in mind, the monitor incorporates LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology to reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions. It’s sustainable design, featuring chassis made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, aligns with a forward-thinking ethos.
The monitors are now available for purchase in the UAE with Naam Electronics. The monitors come with 3 years warranty.
Abed Communications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment