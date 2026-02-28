403
S. Korea Approves Google Maps Data Transfer
(MENAFN) South Korea has granted Google permission to transfer high-precision, government-supplied map data to the company's overseas facilities, Seoul-based media reported Friday — ending a long-running dispute that had seen two previous requests denied on national security grounds.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reached the decision following consultations with officials from the foreign, defense, and other relevant ministries.
"We approved the overseas transfer on condition that Google strictly comply with security guidelines," the ministry said, outlining conditions that include masking sensitive facilities, restricting the exposure of precise coordinates, and mandating the use of local servers to process data.
Under the terms of the agreement, Google must process raw data at a domestic partner's data center within South Korea, with only navigation-related map data permitted to be transmitted abroad. The ministry stressed that sensitive materials — including contour lines — remain non-transferable overseas. Google is also required to appoint a local representative to coordinate with authorities and address any emerging security concerns promptly.
Cris Turner, Google's vice president for government affairs and public policy, welcomed the ruling, stating: "We welcome today's decision and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with local officials to bring a fully functioning Google Maps to Korea."
The approval marks a significant shift after Seoul rejected similar requests in both 2007 and 2016. In February 2025, Google filed a fresh application for permission to transfer 1:5,000-scale high-resolution map data to its overseas centers, this time pledging compliance with South Korea's security standards by stripping coordinate data and obscuring designated sensitive sites from its maps.
Currently, Google's South Korean maps rely on publicly available 1:25,000-scale data bolstered by aerial and satellite imagery. The tech giant has long argued that access to government-grade map data is essential to delivering full-featured services — including vehicle navigation and turn-by-turn directions — in one of the world's most digitally advanced nations.
