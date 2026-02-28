403
ATM Capital LTD, FSC Mauritius Licensed Investment Dealer, Strengthens Global Compliance and Institutional Trading Infrastructure
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Port Louis, Mauritius – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — ATM Capital LTD, an FSC Mauritius licensed online trading and investment services firm, today reaffirmed its commitment to international regulatory standards, institutional transparency, and the continuous enhancement of its global trading infrastructure.
The company is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius under License No. GB22200555, authorized as an Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, Excluding Underwriting). This regulatory framework requires adherence to defined compliance procedures, financial oversight standards, reporting obligations, and client asset protection measures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
As part of its long-term strategic roadmap, ATM Capital LTD has initiated structured procedures aimed at expanding its regulatory presence in additional jurisdictions, including steps related to the Australian regulatory framework. This initiative reflects the company’s objective to operate under recognized supervisory environments while aligning with evolving global compliance standards.
ATM Capital LTD Governance and Regulatory Oversight
ATM Capital LTD maintains a multi-layer governance structure designed to support regulatory compliance and operational transparency. This framework includes:
– Ongoing supervision by its licensing authority
– A dedicated and independent internal compliance and audit division
– External financial and legal reviews conducted by internationally recognized audit and advisory firms
The company applies internationally recognized best practices, including the segregation of client funds from operational capital, implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, defined risk management procedures, and structured internal control systems.
ATM Capital LTD Institutional Liquidity and Execution Infrastructure
ATM Capital LTD maintains relationships with five globally established liquidity providers, including Gildencrest (UK regulated), Broctagon, Match-Trade Technologies, GBE, and other reputable counterparties.
To support efficient trade execution, the firm utilizes the Centroid Bridge for optimized connectivity and execution management. Its infrastructure includes strategically located servers in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam, supporting low-latency performance and operational stability within its trading environment.
ATM Capital LTD Payment Systems and Operational Framework
ATM Capital LTD collaborates with multiple electronic payment providers to facilitate diversified deposit methods and structured withdrawal processing procedures, implemented in alignment with compliance, security, and operational standards.
About ATM Capital LTD
ATM Capital LTD is a Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius licensed Investment Dealer providing online trading access to global financial markets. The company focuses on regulatory compliance, institutional liquidity access, transparent operational practices, and structured client fund protection policies as part of its long-term development strategy within the international financial services sector.
