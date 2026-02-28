403
New Self-Help Book A Monkey Became a Monk By Gyanendra Rana Offers a Powerful Path from Grief to Inner Peace
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a fast-paced world filled with distraction, stress, and emotional overwhelm, A Monkey Became a Monk arrives as a timely and compassionate guide to reclaiming clarity and calm. Written by certified yoga practitioner and technologist Gyanendra Rana, this deeply personal and practical book explores how the restless “monkey mind” fuels anxiety and suffering, and how it can be gently trained toward peace, resilience, and purpose.
Blending neuroscience, yoga philosophy, meditation practices, and lived experience, The book follows the author’s own life journey, told through the character Anurag, a young man navigating deep grief and searching for clarity and direction after a profound personal loss. Under the quiet guidance of Guru Krishna, Anurag learns that transformation is not dramatic or instant. Instead, it unfolds through breath, discipline, awareness, and consistent inner work. His story reflects a universal truth: healing is not a single breakthrough moment but a daily practice.
Practical and emotionally honest, A Monkey Became a Monk provides readers with accessible tools to manage stress, reframe thought patterns, and cultivate steady confidence in the midst of life’s uncertainties. Through relatable storytelling and grounded insights, Rana offers more than theory. He offers a lived roadmap for anyone seeking to quiet the noise and reconnect with inner strength.
Beyond its message of healing, the book carries a deeper mission. All proceeds from A Monkey Became a Monk are donated to nonprofit programs supporting youth education, emotional wellness, and community mental health initiatives, extending its impact far beyond the page.
About the Author
Gyanendra Rana is a certified yoga practitioner and teacher, a technologist, and a long time supply chain strategist in the high tech sector. For over two decades, he navigated global operations, demanding corporate schedules, and constant change while maintaining a lifelong search for meaning and inner balance.
After experiencing profound personal loss, meditation and yoga became lifelines rather than hobbies. Through breathwork, discipline, and reflection, he rebuilt his inner world and discovered clarity that transformed his leadership, family life, and overall wellbeing. His writing blends timeless yogic wisdom with the practical challenges of modern living, offering readers guidance that is both grounded and deeply human.
A Monkey Became a Monk is available for purchase from major retailers online including:
Book Information:
A Monkey Became a Monk
A Journey from Grief to Purpose Through the Understanding of the Mind
By Gyanendra Rana
Publisher: BookBaby
Published: January 26, 2026
ISBN: 9798317827496
Genre: Self Help
