Iraq Shuts Airspace As Israel Launches Strike On Iran
The Iraq transport ministry said on Saturday it closed national airspace after Israel launched what its defence minister said was a pre-emptive attack against Iran, the state news agency said.
Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights on Saturday, the airport's authority said on Saturday after Israel launched what the defence minister said was a pre-emptive attack against Iran.
Tasnim news agency also reported that Iran has closed its airspace following Israeli strikes.ALSO READ
