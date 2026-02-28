'Going To Annihilate Their Navy': Trump Says US Carrying Out Major Combat Operations In Iran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog asIran.]

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had begun "major combat operations" in Iran.

Recommended For You NCERT removes social science book after criticism over 'corruption in judiciary' chapter

Speaking as the United States carries out strikes on Iran, Trump said that Iran had attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme but insisted that the country could never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video shared on social media.

He warned that the US would 'annihilate Iran's navy'. Trump also said, 'We are going to destroy its missiles and raze its missile industry to the ground.'

Trump also noted that Iran is developing long-range missiles that pose a threat to the US and other countries and emphasised that the United States will take all necessary measures to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

He added that 'the US has taken every possible step to minimise the risk to US personnel in the region.' He also warned that Americans could still be lost, and casualties may occur.



US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

ALSO READ