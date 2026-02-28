Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Launches Preventative Attack Against Iran, Defence Minister Says

Israel Launches Preventative Attack Against Iran, Defence Minister Says


2026-02-28 04:16:58
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Israel's military on Saturday said it had protectively sounded air raid sirens in areas across the country "to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel."

  • Air raid sirens were heard in Jerusalem, authorities say it's 'extremely serious alert', according to a Reuters witness.

    Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, with the cause unknown.

    The sounds of explosions were also heard in east and west of Iranian capital of tehran, mehrabad airport reported targeted by IRINN.

Khaleej Times

