Israel Launches Preventative Attack Against Iran, Defence Minister Says
Air raid sirens were heard in Jerusalem, authorities say it's 'extremely serious alert', according to a Reuters witness.
Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, with the cause unknown.
The sounds of explosions were also heard in east and west of Iranian capital of tehran, mehrabad airport reported targeted by IRINN.ALSO READ
- Trump says Israel, Iran agree on ceasefire after strikes on US base in Qatar Iran warns Washington it will retaliate against any attack with strikes on Israel, US bases
