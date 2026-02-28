Loud Blasts And Columns Of Smoke In Tehran
Tehran, Iran: Two loud blasts were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital.
"The type of explosions suggests that this is a missile attack," the Fars news agency reported, without immediately providing further details.
