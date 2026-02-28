403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sirens Sounded In Bahrain Over Regional Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that the siren system was activated in the country due to "the presence of a danger".
In a warning notice, the ministry urged people to keep calm and drive away from main roads unless necessary in order to ensure safety.
The warning came after the US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
kna
In a warning notice, the ministry urged people to keep calm and drive away from main roads unless necessary in order to ensure safety.
The warning came after the US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
kna
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment