Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sirens Sounded In Bahrain Over Regional Situation


2026-02-28 04:15:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that the siren system was activated in the country due to "the presence of a danger".
In a warning notice, the ministry urged people to keep calm and drive away from main roads unless necessary in order to ensure safety.
The warning came after the US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

