Qatar: Situation Is Stable, Secure No Indicators Warrant Concern


2026-02-28 04:15:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SEC-QATAR-IRAN
DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Interior affirmed Saturday that the situation inside the country remains stable and secure, with no indications at present that warrant concern over internal security in light of the attacks on Iran.
In a statement on X, the ministry said competent security authorities are monitoring developments around the clock through an integrated field and operational system, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure public safety and the protection of citizens, residents and visitors, as well as the uninterrupted provision of services.
It urged the public to rely on official sources for information, refrain from circulating rumors or anonymous messages, and avoid sharing unverified videos or reports, affirming it would provide updates through its official accounts as necessary.
Earlier, Israeli occupation announced that it had launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran at dawn on Saturday. (end)
