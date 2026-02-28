'Attack' On Veena George: Attempt To Murder Charge, Missing Visuals Deepen Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (IANS) Kerala Director General of Police Ravada Chandrasekhar on Saturday opened up on the case registered in connection with the alleged attack on Health Minister Veena George, even as the controversy surrounding the episode deepened.

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against KSU activists who protested against the Minister.

The DGP said the investigation would determine which charges ultimately stand.

A detailed inquiry and examination will be carried out, he said, adding that the attempt to murder charge was invoked based on preliminary information available at the initial stage.

Further clarity on the specific sections applied would emerge through a comprehensive probe.

He also maintained that the investigation into the alleged attack is progressing.

However, even as the police defended their action, the absence of any photograph or video showing a direct attack on the Minister has fuelled widespread scepticism and ridicule.

News channels and Congress-backed student leaders began questioning her whereabouts after it emerged that she had not reached the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, despite earlier communication stating she had been referred there for follow-up treatment.

Late on Friday night, the confirmation came that George had reached her residence in Pathanamthitta.

By then, social media platforms were flooded with trolls mocking the claim that she had suffered injuries severe enough to restrict travel, even as no visuals showed any protester getting physically close to her.

The episode has placed the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) led Left government on the defensive.

Critics argue that the handling of official communication by the Minister's office created confusion and allowed speculation to spiral.

Political observers also point to the CPI-M's organisational dynamics, where party functionaries often wield considerable influence.

George's private secretary is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a member of the powerful State Committee, while the Minister herself is only an invitee.

What began as a law and order issue has now evolved into a debate over transparency, credibility and political optics, leaving the government battling an unexpected backlash.