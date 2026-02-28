Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Of Six Fancy Plate Numbers Nets QR88,000

2026-02-28 04:09:39
The Department of Evictions and Judicial Auctions at the Supreme Judicial Council conducted an auction for fancy vehicle licence plate numbers on February 25, generating QR88,000 in proceeds for the benefit of six cases.

The number of bids in the online auction for the six plate numbers, all of which were sold, was 88.

