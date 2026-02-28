Auction Of Six Fancy Plate Numbers Nets QR88,000
The Department of Evictions and Judicial Auctions at the Supreme Judicial Council conducted an auction for fancy vehicle licence plate numbers on February 25, generating QR88,000 in proceeds for the benefit of six cases.
The number of bids in the online auction for the six plate numbers, all of which were sold, was 88.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment