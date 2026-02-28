Meet The Friend Behind 'Feed A Friend'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) When the Covid-19 pandemic brought daily life to a halt, many found themselves facing unexpected challenges. While Qatar responded swiftly to the crisis, some residents, especially those who had always been self-reliant, suddenly struggled with job losses and reduced incomes.

Amid this difficult period, Alliyah Choudhury chose to act. What began as a simple gesture of kindness during those uncertain months has since grown into one of Qatar's most heartfelt grassroots initiatives. As the founder of Feed a Friend, she turned compassion into action, creating a community-led effort to support families experiencing hardship.

“That Ramadan during the Covid pandemic felt different,” she recalls.“The usual spirit of generosity and togetherness was missing.”

Determined to revive that spirit, Choudhury and a small group of volunteers began distributing hot meals, safely and responsibly, to frontline workers still labouring in the heat, including petrol station attendants and car washers. These hot meal distributions soon evolved into sustainable monthly food boxes containing essential staples for families in need.

Guided by the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that“the best of people are those who feed others,” Feed a Friend grew into a community-led initiative rooted in dignity, compassion, and care.

In its early days, one of the biggest challenges was reaching those who needed help the most. Many families were hesitant to seek support.

“We had to build trust slowly and operate sensitively,” Choudhury explains.

Through collaboration with embassies, community leaders, and like-minded organisations, the initiative gradually expanded its reach, ensuring assistance was delivered discreetly and respectfully.

This Ramadan, the initiative expects to reach over 15,000“Friends” across Qatar through food box distributions, supported by more than 2,000 volunteers. Each year, the team refines logistics, strengthens volunteer co-ordination, and enhances accountability measures to improve efficiency and reach. Ramadan food boxes are distributed a few days before the holy month begins to ensure families have food security from day one.

Choudhury describes Ramadan as a“spiritual insulin” that reawakens compassion and collective responsibility within the wider community.

While Ramadan remains a peak period for giving, Feed a Friend operates year-round.“Hunger and hardship do not end when Ramadan does,” says Choudhury.

Among the many stories that have shaped Feed a Friend's journey, one stands out.

A newborn baby, Munisa, lost her mother just days after birth. Hospital social workers reached out to Feed a Friend and gently encouraged the grieving father, a taxi driver far from his extended family, to seek support.

Suddenly navigating grief while caring for a newborn alone, he was unable to work. Feed a Friend's Welcome Baby Team stepped in with a comprehensive care box that included baby clothes, toiletries, diapers, a stroller, and a cot.

With support from the wider community, Munisa eventually returned home to be cared for by her grandmother, allowing her father to regain stability and return to work.

“It was a powerful reminder that when compassion is shared, it can restore dignity, stability, and hope at the darkest times,” Choudhury reflects.

To date, Feed a Friend has supported over 45,000 people across Qatar. Beyond monthly food boxes and Ramadan hot meals, the initiative provides Welcome Baby care packages, community fridge refills, and educational support through its Little Learners programme for children awaiting school placements.

The organisation has delivered more than 40 Welcome Baby care boxes, completed over 2,000 fridge refills, redistributed more than 5,000 essential items through its Pay It Forward programme, processed over 12,000 applications, and mobilised more than 2,500 volunteers.

“For us, impact is not just scale. It's stability, dignity, and continuity for families and communities,” Choudhury says.

Entirely volunteer-led, Feed a Friend relies on the dedication of individuals balancing work, family, and other commitments. While this presents challenges in capacity and scalability, strong systems, clear processes, and shared responsibility help ensure consistency and reliability.

Volunteers, Choudhury notes, are motivated by the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful, hands-on way. During Ramadan, community members can meet the team at Torba Market on Friday and Saturday evenings to learn more and get involved.

Looking ahead, Choudhury's long-term vision is simple yet ambitious: food security for all. Beyond immediate relief, she hopes Feed a Friend can contribute to long-term resilience through education, skills development, and community empowerment.

“We are always thinking of new programmes,” she says,“but I would like to spend time refining and strengthening what we already have.”

Her message to the wider community is clear:“This is not charity. It is social responsibility. When we look out for one another, even in small ways, we strengthen and develop the entire community.”