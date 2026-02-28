403
AVTODOM Pulkovo has been recognized as a leader in Auto.ru user recommendations for the third time
(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Pulkovo received an award at Auto.ru's annual IKS Awards for 2025. It won the Leader in Recommendations category in St. Petersburg. The awards ceremony took place in Moscow on February 12, 2026.
The IKS Award (Customer Service Index) is a prestigious annual award for Russian car dealerships. Auto.ru awards this award for outstanding customer experience. Winners are determined solely based on ratings from real users. Auto.ru's algorithms calculate the Index by analyzing thousands of customer reviews. The system takes into account the competence of dealership managers, user satisfaction with the quality of communication with specialists, the efficiency of their work and willingness to recommend the dealership.
A high rating in the Recommendation Leader category means that AVTODOM Pulkovo customers were satisfied with the service and are willing to recommend the dealership to their friends.
Notably, this award marks the third time AVTODOM Group has received the IKS award from Auto.ru. AVTODOM Pulkovo (St. Petersburg) and Audi Center Taganka (Moscow) were previously recognized in the Recommendation Leader category in 2024. AVTODOM Pulkovo was again among the best in 2025, receiving the award in the Telephone Sales Professionals category.
Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, noted: "Receiving the award for the third year in a row is a direct result of the team's systematic work and focus on customer needs. We are grateful to every customer who took the time to share their opinion. This high recognition of our current work motivates us to continue developing our customer service".
