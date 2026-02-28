403
The GAC brand, represented at GAC AVTODOM, unveiled the design of the new GAC S7
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The GAC brand was officially unveiled at the GAC AVTODOM dealership. It unveiled the design of the new premium hybrid crossover, the GAC S7. GAC Design Director Ka Dan spoke in detail about the evolution of the brand's signature style at a special event. He explained the principles underlying the visual appearance of the new flagship model.
During his speech, Mr. Ka Dan explained that the development of GAC's signature style went through three key stages. The first, called Sculptured by Light and Shadow, focused on creating expressive volumes and visual dynamics of the models through the natural interplay of light and shadow. The second stage, Sharp Diamond Lines & Refined Details, marked a shift to more rigorous body geometry. Sharp, diamond-like edges and precision detailing became the main themes. The current, third-generation design is designated as Blend of Full-Bodied Form & Sharp, Defined Lines. It combines the smoothness of the car's sculptural forms with the clarity of graphic lines, embodying a high-tech aesthetic.
The new GAC S7 is a logical embodiment of the brand's evolution. The crossover features a powerful, geometrically precise front end. Lighting plays a key role in creating the model's visual identity. The AI Emotional Light headlights are equipped with 248 LEDs. These can produce more than eight unique daytime running light patterns, giving the vehicle a distinctive look. The Polar Light rear lights are inspired by the natural phenomenon of the aurora borealis. They complement the look and make the crossover's silhouette easily recognizable at any time of day. The designers paid special attention to color schemes. One of the presented body colors was inspired by images of dense green jungle, emphasizing the model's connection with natural harmony.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, noted: "The brand's philosophy is at the heart of the new GAC S7. It is shaped by the transformation of GAC's corporate style. Our clients will be able to personally appreciate the unique design of the premium hybrid crossover and its advanced technical characteristics during test drives and official presentations at GAC AVTODOM very soon."
