BMW AVTODOM Moscow is the leader in Rolf Professional motor oil sales
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The BMW brand annually reviews the performance of its dealerships in the aftersales service department. BMW AVTODOM took first place in the Rolf Professional motor oil sales category of 2025.
Rolf Professional oils are recommended by BMW dealerships. It meets all motor oil quality standards. It is a premium line of synthetic motor oils. It is specially developed for professional vehicle servicing.
BMW AVTODOM Zorge, BMW AVTODOM MKAD, BMW AVTODOM Vernadsky, BMW AVTODOM Shmitovsky and BMW AVTODOM Vnukovo offer customers a wide range of services, from car purchases to full maintenance.
"Car owners can be confident in the quality of service when they come to BMW AVTODOM in Moscow for an oil change. We value our reputation. Our customers appreciate us for it. Being an official BMW dealer and service partner for over 30 years is no easy task. It requires daily work to ensure a high level of service. The dealer guarantee is not just empty words. It is our daily responsibility. BMW AVTODOM's leadership position and award are not a matter of chance. It is the hard work of our service center specialists, to whom customers trust their BMW cars", - Sergey Pletnev, Director of Aftersales Service at AVTODOM Group, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpetsСenter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.
