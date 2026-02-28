Metal Park Partners Frindt To Digitise Laser Cutting Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Metal Park, the integrated downstream metals ecosystem based in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, has entered a strategic agreement with Germany's Frindt Consulting to roll out digital laser cutting services aimed at reshaping fabrication workflows across the Gulf.

The collaboration is designed to embed advanced digital platforms into Metal Park's production network, enabling automated order processing, real-time design optimisation and precision-driven laser cutting tailored to industrial clients. Executives from both companies said the partnership would combine Metal Park's manufacturing infrastructure in KEZAD with Frindt's industrial software and process engineering expertise, marking a step towards Industry 4.0 adoption within the region's metals value chain.

Metal Park, launched as part of Abu Dhabi's industrial diversification strategy, operates as a cluster bringing together fabricators, suppliers and service providers under one integrated platform. Located within KEZAD, it benefits from proximity to Khalifa Port and established logistics corridors linking Asia, Europe and Africa. The ecosystem was conceived to reduce supply chain fragmentation, support local value addition and accelerate technology transfer in heavy industry.

Frindt Consulting, headquartered in Germany, specialises in digital transformation for industrial enterprises, focusing on smart manufacturing, data integration and automated production systems. The firm has worked with mid-sized manufacturers across Europe to implement cloud-based order management tools and digitally connected machinery aimed at cutting lead times and reducing material waste.

Officials familiar with the agreement said the digital laser cutting service will deploy advanced fibre-laser technology integrated with software platforms capable of handling complex geometries and custom orders at scale. The system is expected to allow clients to upload technical drawings directly into a secure interface, receive automated feasibility checks and pricing, and schedule production slots with minimal manual intervention.

See also Abu Dhabi maps Mussafah revival drive

Industry analysts view the move as aligned with broader trends in Gulf manufacturing, where governments are pushing for digitalisation and high-value industrial output under long-term economic transformation plans. Abu Dhabi's industrial strategy targets growth in manufacturing GDP and aims to attract advanced technology partners to strengthen local capabilities. Laser cutting, widely used in sectors ranging from automotive and construction to energy infrastructure, has evolved significantly with digital integration, offering improved precision and faster turnaround.

Company representatives indicated that the initiative will also focus on training and workforce development. Engineers and technicians operating within Metal Park's network are expected to undergo specialised programmes to familiarise themselves with the digital interfaces and maintenance protocols associated with high-powered laser systems. Such upskilling is seen as crucial to sustaining competitiveness as fabrication processes become increasingly automated.

The metals sector in the United Arab Emirates has expanded steadily, supported by domestic demand for infrastructure projects and export-oriented production. Downstream processing, including cutting, shaping and finishing, represents a significant portion of value creation. However, fragmentation and reliance on manual workflows have often constrained efficiency. By introducing a digitally enabled service model, Metal Park aims to streamline interactions between clients, designers and machine operators.

Executives involved in the partnership said sustainability considerations also informed the project. Modern laser systems are known for reduced energy consumption compared with older plasma or mechanical cutting methods, while digital nesting software can optimise sheet utilisation, lowering scrap rates. With industrial decarbonisation rising on corporate agendas, efficiency gains are increasingly linked to environmental performance.

See also Heathrow warns Istanbul may eclipse its European crown

Frindt Consulting's leadership described the Gulf market as strategically important, citing strong infrastructure investment and openness to advanced manufacturing solutions. The firm's engagement with Metal Park is expected to serve as a regional reference project, demonstrating how European digital engineering can integrate with Middle Eastern industrial clusters.

KEZAD Group, which oversees the economic zone hosting Metal Park, has positioned itself as a hub for specialised industrial communities. Over the past decade, it has attracted investors in aluminium, steel, polymers and advanced materials. The addition of digitally driven fabrication services enhances the cluster's appeal to manufacturers seeking just-in-time supply and customisation.

Market observers note that demand for laser cutting services is being driven by architectural steelwork, renewable energy installations and precision components for machinery. As projects grow more complex, tolerance requirements tighten, increasing reliance on digitally calibrated equipment. Integration with enterprise resource planning systems and cloud-based design tools further reduces administrative overhead and error rates.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.