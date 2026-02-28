President Of India Visits Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India Manipal Tata Medical College (MTMC), Jamshedpur, a premier constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), was privileged to host the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at its campus recently. The Presidential visit underscores a pivotal moment for the advancement of medical education and healthcare infrastructure within the state of Jharkhand.



The Hon'ble President was received with a warm welcome by dignitaries including:



Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Hon'ble Governor of Jharkhand

Shri Irfan Ansari, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Jharkhand

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE

Shri Somnath Das, Group President, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) Shri D.B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Ltd.



The visit commenced with the Hon'ble President group photographs with the Faculty, Management and Students, followed by MIYAZAKI MANGO sapling plantation.



In his welcome address at T.M.A Pai Hall, the Vice Chancellor referred to the significant policy change by Government of India in 2019 which led to the establishment of first ever Private Private Consortium model medical college named Manipal Tata Medical College (MTMC). Tata Steel Ltd. has provided its Tata Main Hospital as teaching Hospital. The first batch of 150 MBBS students commenced from the academic year 2020-21 which is now due to pass out in March 2026. Referring to MAHE's legacy, the VC mentioned specifically on the role of Dr. Ramdas M. Pai, Chancellor, MAHE & Dr. Ranjan Pai, President MAHE Trust. He highlighted about Manipal's role in medical health care system by establishing first Private Medical College in 1953 followed by first Public Private Medical college in Sikkim.



The VC concluded with thanking the Hon'ble President on behalf of entire MAHE family for having spared her valuable time to be present with us today.



During the interaction with the students, Smt. Purnima Hembram (2nd year student) expressed her strong resolve to complete her studies notwithstanding the fact that she is married with three children and a family to support. She belongs to a village in Jharkhand but her parents and family continuously encouraged her to complete her studies and become a doctor to enable her to work in the rural areas for the health care of the downtrodden.



The Hon'ble President expressed her admiration for all the students and highlighted the resolve of Smt. Purnima and appealed to the MTMC and its entire student community to adopt Purnima's resolve as a role model. Hon'ble President lauded the legacy of Manipal Group which led to MTMC formation which has earned its reputation in the region in just six years. She specifically expressed the fact that she felt completely at home while being in the MTMC Campus.