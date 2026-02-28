JAF Issues Statement On RJAF Aircraft Routine Sorties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – An official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army said sounds heard in the Kingdom's skies over several areas are due to Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft conducting routine sorties as part of their operational duties.In a statement Saturday, the source added that these sorties are part of aerial reconnaissance and inspection operations, aimed at maintaining safety of Jordanian airspace and ensuring it remains free from any attempts at infiltration or illegal activities.The source affirmed that the JAF continues to perform their national duty of protecting the Kingdom's airspace and preserving its sovereignty with "utmost efficiency and capability," urging citizens not to spread rumors and to obtain information from official sources.