Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JAF Issues Statement On RJAF Aircraft Routine Sorties

JAF Issues Statement On RJAF Aircraft Routine Sorties


2026-02-28 04:01:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – An official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army said sounds heard in the Kingdom's skies over several areas are due to Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft conducting routine sorties as part of their operational duties.
In a statement Saturday, the source added that these sorties are part of aerial reconnaissance and inspection operations, aimed at maintaining safety of Jordanian airspace and ensuring it remains free from any attempts at infiltration or illegal activities.
The source affirmed that the JAF continues to perform their national duty of protecting the Kingdom's airspace and preserving its sovereignty with "utmost efficiency and capability," urging citizens not to spread rumors and to obtain information from official sources.

MENAFN28022026000117011021ID1110801885



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search