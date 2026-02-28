EMRC: Fuel Price Difference Fee On Electricity Bill For March Set At Zero

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) –Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Sa'aydeh, said the commission's Board of Commissioners decided on Saturday to maintain the fuel price difference charge on the electricity bill for March at zero.In a statement, he added that the decision is a continuation of the rate calculated for the current month of February.

