PSD Issues Emergency Protocols And Siren Directives Amid Regional Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has issued a high-level emergency advisory today, detailing a comprehensive suite of protective protocols in response to the current regional military escalation.Citing a commitment to national resilience and civilian safety, the PSD's statement outlines specific mandates regarding the Kingdom's Early Warning Systems and the management of unidentified aerial debris or hazardous objects.Under the new directive, the national siren network will be activated as operational necessity dictates, with a current window designated until 1:00 PM. The PSD has clarified the auditory indicators to ensure zero ambiguity during potential threats: a sequence of three intermittent sirens signals an active or imminent threat, while a single continuous tone serves as the "all-clear," indicating the threat has subsided.The PSD's "Shelter-in-Place" protocols stipulate that upon hearing the warning signal, citizens must immediately cease all movement. Those caught outdoors are instructed to seek immediate refuge in the nearest structurally sound building.Within residential or commercial units, the Directorate emphasizes the necessity of maintaining distance from windows and exposed glass, advising civilians to congregate near reinforced concrete stairwells or internal load-bearing structures to mitigate the risk of ballistic impact or structural compromise.A critical portion of the advisory addresses the handling of unidentified fallen objects (UFOs), including potential missile debris or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The PSD has issued a strict non-interference mandate, warning that such objects may contain high-velocity explosives or volatile chemical components.The public is categorically prohibited from approaching, touching, or attempting to dismantle any debris. Instead, citizens are instructed to maintain a maximum safety perimeter and report any sightings immediately to the 911 Unified Emergency Command Center.To maintain domestic stability and prevent the "fog of war," the Directorate cautioned against the dissemination of unverified digital content or the circulation of rumors on social media platforms. The PSD stressed that information integrity is a component of public safety, urging the citizenry to rely exclusively on official government communiqués.This disciplined adherence to established protocols is deemed essential to allowing specialized technical units and first responders to execute their duties with maximum efficiency and speed.