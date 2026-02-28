403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Omani Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi the call, the two sides discussed the outcomes of the third round of negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland also emphasized the importance of continuing US-Iranian negotiations and supporting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security, stability, and peace in the region.
