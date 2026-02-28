403
Iraq Closes Airspace Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq has closed its airspace in response to airstrikes targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran, and other cities across Iran for Iraq's Ministry of Transport, Maytham Al Safi, said in a statement on Saturday that the ministry had decided to shut Iraqi airspace, noting that the move was preceded by measures to clear the skies of all air traffic completely, the management of Erbil International Airport announced the closure of its airspace and the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights until further notice a statement, the airport administration stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of passengers and flight crews amid rising regional tensions following strikes that targeted sites inside Iran.
