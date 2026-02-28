403
Explosions Heard In Tehran As Israel Announces Start Of Attack On Iran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian media reported that the capital, Tehran, was subjected to successive airstrikes on Saturday, coinciding with an Israeli announcement of the start of an offensive against Iran Iranian news agency, IRNA, reported in a breaking news that sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of Tehran, noting the rise of thick smoke resulting from these blasts the same context, Iran's Fars News Agency reported hearing three explosions in central Tehran, while local media confirmed that a number of missiles had struck the area comes at a time when the Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that Israel has launched a missile attack, which he described as "preemptive," against Iran immediate official comment has been issued by Tehran regarding the attack so far.
