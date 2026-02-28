Ministry Of Interior: Situation In Qatar Is Stable, Secure No Indicators Warrant Concern
In a statement on X, the Ministry of Interior urged the public to obtain information exclusively from authorized official sources, and refrain from paying attention to rumours or anonymous messages. Avoid circulating unverified news or video clips. Any updates will be communicated through the Ministry's official channels in due course.
The Ministry clarified that the competent security authorities are monitoring developments around the clock through an integrated operational framework, in coordination with relevant entities, to safeguard public security, ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, and maintain uninterrupted services.
